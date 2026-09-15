6 spectacular homes in Seattle
Featuring a Spanish-style home in Mount Baker and a mid-century modern property in Broadmoor
Eastlake
The Queen of the Lake floats on Lake Union, with a three-sided moorage and city views. Built in 1980, the refreshed contemporary four-bedroom has a fireplace, hardwood floors, 22-foot ceilings, and an open chef’s kitchen with glossy stone counters.
Outdoor spaces include a Juliet balcony; a covered, heated deck with a hot tub; a floating dock; two decks off the dining room and kitchen; and spiral stairs to a roof terrace. $4,799,000. Dan Gottesman, Engel & Völkers Mercer Island, (206) 898-2505
Magnolia
One of the final designs of architect Ralph Anderson, this 2000 four-bedroom contemporary looks out to Puget Sound, Bainbridge Island, and the Olympic Mountains.
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The main living space has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, oak floors, a kitchen with a Viking range and an in-island beverage fridge, and retractable glass doors that open to a wraparound deck. An elevator connects the floors, and a stone patio faces the water. $3,895,000. Junior Torres, J.D., Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 854-5596
Mount Baker
This 1911 Spanish-style home designed by architect James H. Schack has views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains. The five-bedroom features hardwood floors, original mahogany millwork, a sunroom, a dining room with French doors inlaid with arches, an eat-in kitchen, and a lower level with a gym, billiards, and a fireplace.
The nearly half-acre lot includes a deck with a hot tub and a patio above the attached garage. $4,495,000. Mark Potvin, Compass, (206) 890-4615
Broadmoor
Updated in 1970, this mid-century modern three-bedroom is a few minutes from the water and surrounded by a park.
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The foyer features terrazzo floors and roofline windows, and opens to a main space with wood ceilings and floors, a clean-lined kitchen, a dining area with a wet bar, and a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. Glass doors connect to a deck, a patio, and a flat yard. $4,900,000. Laura Halliday, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, (206) 399-5842
Capitol Hill
Built in 1906 as the First Church of Christ, Scientist, The Sanctuary was converted in 2011 into 12 apartments, including this three-story, three-bedroom unit with private gated entry.
The home retains historic columns, stained glass, and exposed brick and limestone walls, along with newer steel beams, posts, and a fireplace. There’s also a loft with a glass railing, a modern kitchen, and an in-unit elevator. Green spaces and coffee shops are nearby. $1,995,000. Moira Holley, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, (206) 612-5771
West Queen Anne
This two-story, one-bedroom condo is in the former West Queen Anne School, a Richardsonian Romanesque building completed in 1920. The apartment has high ceilings, hardwood floors, Palladian windows, beadboard wainscoting, and a spiral staircase to a loft bedroom with exposed brick walls. The C-shaped kitchen has herringbone wall tiles and stainless appliances.
Shared amenities include access to the leafy campus, a gym, parking, and storage, and the Space Needle is 10 minutes away. $499,000. Keith Reed, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (253) 223-3436