Get me full-bodied: the ideal gifts for coffee lovers

Get things brewing

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a person pouring coffee, a man using a coffee machine, and a product shot of Ovalware cold brew coffee maker
Coffee-making, coffee-drinking, coffee-eating: The gang’s all here.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Main image caption: Show them you care a latte

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.