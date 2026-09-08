Get me full-bodied: the ideal gifts for coffee lovers

Main image caption: Show them you care a latte

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Help realize your favorite coffee lover’s barista dreams with a gift that will elevate their at-home java game. Each one of these items, including a versatile milk frother, quality coffee bean grinder and buzzy candy, can be used for making a cup of coffee in the morning or to entertain a crowd ready to get caffeinated.

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Fellow Atmos electric vacuum coffee canister

A vacuum-sealed canister is the way to store (Image credit: Fellow)

Using fresh coffee beans is one of the “most important parts of making a good cup,” said Wired. Storing them in a vacuum-sealed canister keeps the beans at their peak, preserving the “delicate and rich flavors you get from fresh-roast coffee.” The electric version of Atmos’ coffee canister is easy to use — just push a button — and can also hold spices, nuts and loose-leaf tea. ($80, Amazon)

Instant Pot MagicFroth milk frother

Make foam for drinks or whip up a hot chocolate (Image credit: Instant Pot)

They’ll never need to leave the house for a latte again — unless they want to. The MagicFroth is “highly customizable” and able to make “well-structured” hot, warm and cold foam in three different textures, said Food & Wine. It has a spout designed for precise pouring and can also be used to make non-coffee drinks like hot chocolate and matcha. ($45, Amazon)

Lardera Wilfa Uniform grinder

Get that perfect grind every time (Image credit: Lardera)

In order to get the highest-quality cup of joe at home, you have to start with a good burr coffee bean grinder like this one. Its 58mm steel flat burrs ensure precision and uniformity, with 41 settings to choose from for cold brew, pour-over, drip, French press, AeroPress and espresso. The stylish grinder is easy to use — put your beans in, push a button and it shuts off when the beans are “pulverized” — and “sits discreetly” on a countertop “without getting in the way,” said The Verge. ($299, Lardera)

Kinto Sepia amber mug

Make your morning coffee shine with a beautiful glass mug (Image credit: Kinto)

Coffee tastes better when served in a fun, retro glass. Kinto’s “dainty” glass mugs have a vintage feel and are as “attractive as they are useful,” said Food & Wine. The heat-resistant amber glasses are “durable” and can hold 11 ounces of liquid. They also look “lovely” when displayed on a table or have sunlight streaming through them. ($30, Amazon)

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Monin coffee syrup variety pack

Play barista with Monin’s flavored syrup (Image credit: Monin)

Spice up their coffee routine with this selection of five delicious flavored syrups. The pack includes caramel, amaretto, hazelnut, vanilla and Irish cream, along with recipes. Each bottle can flavor up to 15 drinks, from lattes and iced coffees to espresso martinis and milkshakes. ($10, World Market)

Ovalware cold brew coffee maker

Cold brew stays fresh for days in this pitcher (Image credit: Ovalware)

The “sleek” design of this “solid” cold brew coffee maker and pitcher adds to its appeal, said Serious Eats. The lid’s “tight seal” keeps the flavor in, with the cold brew tasting the same on day one all the way through day seven (if it doesn’t get consumed sooner). The base and other components came apart “easily” for cleanup, and the borosilicate glass pitcher is dishwasher-safe. ($41, Amazon)

Uncommon Goods blind taste test coffee kit

Learning about coffee has never been so fun (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

Help take their knowledge of coffee to the next level. This blind taste taste kit will guide them through distinguishing different bodies and flavors in five mystery single-origin roasted coffees. The kit also includes a flavor wheel, rating sheet, cups and an envelope they’ll open at the end of their tasting experience, explaining each coffee’s origin and flavor profile. ($58, Uncommon Goods)

SugarBean Coffee Bean Brulée

This isn’t your typical coffee candy (Image credit: SugarBean)

Think crunchy, crackly and like nothing else. Coffee Bean Brulée is a candy made of Arabica coffee beans enveloped in caramelized sugar, which shatters when chewed or crumbled up as an ice cream topping or coffee garnish. There are three caffeine strengths to choose from — Single Shot, Double Shot and Triple Shot, for the biggest buzz — and several different flavors, like cardamom, cacao nib and coconut. ($8.50, SugarBean)