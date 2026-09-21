Packed lunches are back – get creative with these recipes

Say goodbye to soggy sandwiches! Try these fresh, vibrant meals instead

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Quinoa salad with slices of pumpkin in lunchbox with wooden fork
Seeds, grains, pulses and roasted vegetables make for a healthy lunch on a working day
(Image credit: Larissa Veronesi / Getty Images)

The lunchbox that’s been “lurking” at the back of the cupboard for the last few years “may finally be heading back to work”, said Andrew Ellson in The Times. Fewer of us are popping into Pret a Manger for a sandwich as more office workers are “rediscovering the packed lunch”.

As prices at high street shops continue to soar, polling from Ocado has found that more than two thirds (69%) of professionals think buying lunch out is too expensive. Almost half (46%) of them have started to bring in lunch from home more often than they did a year ago.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.