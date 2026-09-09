One great cookbook: ‘Home Cooking with Jean-Georges’ by Jean-Georges Vongerichten with Genevieve Ko

Learning by playing while cooking

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Cook like a chef but a chef at home on their day off
(Image credit: Random House USA Inc)

Watermelon, blue cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, flaky salt, fresh ground black pepper. Five ingredients, one ferocious overturning of how you think about a favorite fruit.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the prolific New York City-based chef and restaurateur, operates more than 45 restaurants around the world and has written five cookbooks. All of his books capture the remarkable way he merges simplicity and elucidative flavor combinations, as with that cheery watermelon salad. His fourth book, 2011’s “Home Cooking with Jean-Georges ($40),” does so in particularly utilitarian fashion.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  