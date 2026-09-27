A paradise island in northeast Brazil

Plus Poland’s lively capital of cinema and the wondrousness of Great Orme

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A beachfront restaurant in Moreré, Boipeba, Brazil
Thousands of ‘crisp’ rock engravings of animals dating back up to 24,000 years can be found in the Côa valley
(Image credit: Rosie Bell / iStock / Getty Images)

With its pale beaches and low-lying, forested interior, the Brazilian island of Boipeba is a slice of “heaven”, says Chris Haslam in The Sunday Times.

It lies in the tropical state of Bahia, 30 minutes by small plane (or a longer journey by boat and taxi) from the city of Salvador, and it gets busy from December to March. Even so, the absence of high-rise hotels and cars makes for a laid-back vibe, and at Easter, I found it “quiet”.

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