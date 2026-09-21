Winery-free zone: Experience California’s Sonoma County without the juice

Think outside the vineyard

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A giraffe at Safari West in Santa Rosa, California
Safari West in Santa Rosa is known as the Sonoma Serengeti
(Image credit: Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Sonoma County has a reputation for outstanding wineries. Cool Pacific breezes and a variety of soils make this stretch of Northern California a perfect place to grow grapes. But there’s more to Sonoma County than its vineyards. These six refreshing options present the region in a different light, showcasing both nature and culture.

Take a walk on the wild side at Safari West

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.