Explore Astana, Kazakhstan’s futuristic capital

Marvel at the spectacular architecture, take a dip in the river, and try local culinary delights

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Atyrau bridge and northern lights towers
During the summer, the river becomes a cooling-off spot for the locals
(Image credit: Avantika Chaturvedi)

Rising from the Kazakh steppe – a vast sweep of grassland so flat that the horizon seems to run in a perfectly straight line – Astana has few hills, forests or other natural features to interrupt the view. Yet the city itself is anything but understated. Giant pyramids, sweeping towers, an 150-metre-high tent and one of Central Asia’s largest mosques punctuate the otherwise level landscape, giving the capital a rather theatrical presence.

This is largely because modern Astana is a young capital. It became Kazakhstan’s capital, succeeding Almaty, in 1997, when it was still a relatively small northern city known as Akmola. What followed was a vast programme of construction – with architects from around the world brought in – that turned the northern steppe city into the political and administrative centre that it is today.

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