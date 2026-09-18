Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy – ‘full of spit, fire and brilliance’

Thanks to the smash hit success of “1536”, her “coruscating” play about three young women in Tudor England, the English writer Ava Pickett is flavour of the month, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage . Now, she has produced a new play – “Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy” – which is so powerful she might well prove to “be flavour of the year and of many years to come”. The drama, in which Helen (played with “high-wire intensity” by Michelle Dockery) is brought back to modern-day Essex after a civil war in England is “full of spit, fire and brilliance”. It’s like “Sarah Kane crossed with ‘The Only Way is Essex’ – devastatingly funny but utterly furious about the state of the world and the way that women within it are treated”.

Years ago, Helen left her husband Marcus (Menelaus) for a “foreigner”, prompting hordes of angry men to wreak havoc for a decade in her name, said Emma John in The Guardian . In a Towie-style home, her former close friend Cee, who is married to Marcus’s brother Mario (Agamemnon), hosts a tense event to mark her return – blood-spattered and still in shock. Given the recent scenes of masked men protesting in Dover and Portsmouth, Pickett’s dystopia feels “uncomfortably close, albeit infused with a Martin McDonagh-esque black wit”.

There are “tremendous” performances across the board, said Andrzej Lukowski on Time Out , and the pacey, emphatic direction from Lisa Spirling is “spot on”.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

I was almost alone among critics in not taking to “1536”, said Clive Davis in The Times – and I didn’t much care for this play either. It’s “vivid”, and features “vivacious performances”. But its “erratic mix of myth and modern-day melodrama” leads from one “overwrought standoff to another” – while the characters “never come fully into focus”. It’s not a “perfect” play, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times , but it’s “bloody good”. It is true that the “bigger political picture remains peculiarly hazy for a country mired in civil war”. Even so, the “audacity of the narrative keeps you pinned to the action”. This is “bracing, provocative and scintillatingly written” drama, laced with “needle-sharp humour”.

stratfordeast.com Theatre Royal Stratford East, London E15. Until 10 October