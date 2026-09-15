‘Paranormal Activity’

August Wilson Theatre, New York City

By
Published
Paranormal Activity marquee
Cher Álvarez and Travis A. Knight play haunted lovers
(Image credit: Bruce Gilkas / Getty Images)

★★★

“The stage version of Paranormal Activity delivers more thrills, chills, and screams than Broadway has seen in years,” said Frank Rizzo in Variety. Horror rarely succeeds on New York City’s biggest stages, but this show works because its story is built around two appealing characters, their fear that their home may be haunted proves justified, and the whole experience is sold by “hair-raising” illusions provided by the same man who created the Tony-winning supernatural effects for the current stage adaptation of Stranger Things. Though the story doesn’t match the plot of any of the Paranormal Activity movies, it produces “an exhilarating fun-house night in the theater.”

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