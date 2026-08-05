Theater review: ‘The Whoopi Monologues’

Lincoln Center, New York City

By
Published
Whoopi Monologues
The Whoopi-ites: Lewis and her co-stars
(Image credit: Angela Marie Orellana)

★★★

“Whoopi Goldberg has been a pop culture fixture for so long that few may remember how and when she first rose to national fame,” said Charles Isherwood in The Wall Street Journal. But the five esteemed actresses starring in the current off-Broadway revival of Goldberg’s 1984 multicharacter, one-woman show surely remember. In this reverent restaging, “what’s inevitably lost is the excitement of watching a single performer act the chameleon.” What’s gained, however, is “the warm camaraderie of an ensemble work,” and the shared sense of purpose among the performers who divide up Goldberg’s monologues: All are here to honor a game-changing writer and performer.

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