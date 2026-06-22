Beat back the summer heat with these electrifying touring theater shows

Gatsby is present. So are the stars of the Disney savannah and a romantic tearjerker.

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The cast of &quot;The Lion King&quot; on Broadway at the 15th Anniversary celebration at the Minskoff Theatre on November 18, 2012 in New York City
‘The Lion King’ is an unabashedly theatrical adaptation of the animated movie
(Image credit: John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images)

It’s the season of known quantities in theater-land. A beloved ’80s movie comes to fresh dancing life. Harry Potter beats back evil yet again, this time as an adult. The semi-fictionalized life of Alicia Keys storms across the stage to the tune of her hits and new songs. Over the next few months, the motto is “go with what you know.”

‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  