Sweeney Todd: a ‘deliciously blood-curdling production’

Joe Murphy’s vision for Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical is ‘sure to bring goosebumps of excitement’

By
Published
Actors Meow Meow and Karimloo excel together in this &quot;dazzling&quot; production
Actors Meow Meow and Karimloo excel together in this ‘dazzling’ production
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

In his new role as artistic director of Birmingham Rep, Joe Murphy has got off to a flier, said Alison Brinkworth on WhatsOnStage. Having given us a “sparkling” “Midsummer Night’s Dream” for his main stage debut, we now have this production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, and it is “dazzling” – superbly designed, thrillingly cast and “sure to bring goosebumps of excitement”.

Murphy has deployed a fairly small company, accompanied by a superb seven-piece live orchestra, but as every performance is a head-turner, the evening feels “epic”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK