Under the Shadow: ‘nerve-shredding’ production ‘could scarcely be timelier’

Carmen Nasr’s adaptation of Iranian horror film is ‘intriguing and always watchable’

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Shideh (Leila Farzad) with her daughter Dorsa (Chaniac Golding)
Shideh (Leila Farzad) with her daughter Dorsa (Chaniac Golding)
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)

Babak Anvari’s Bafta-winning film “Under the Shadow” (2016) tells the compelling – and frightening – story of a woman living in Tehran at the height of the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, whose grip on reality starts to fragment after her doctor husband is sent to the front, and her apartment is hit by missiles.

This taut and nerve-shredding stage adaptation, by Carmen Nasr, “could scarcely be timelier”, said Ryan Gilbey in The Guardian. “When Shideh and her neighbours huddle together in their bomb shelter, cursing Europe and the US for abandoning them, this could be a livestream from 2026.”

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