5 new horror movies to startle you out of the summer doldrums

Rampaging aliens, murderous demons and a slasher-within-a-slasher highlight this summer’s horror slate

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Gillian Anderson, Jane Schoenbrun and Hannah Einbinder at a photocall for their film &#039;Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma&#039; at the Cannes Film Festival, May 2026
Stars of ’Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,’ Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder, flank the film’s writer-director, Jane Schoenbrun
(Image credit: Laurent KOFFEL / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

Horror movies are enjoying a jump-scare moment, as hit films like “Obsession” and “Backrooms” thrill zeitgeist-moving Gen Z audiences. Summer promises to deliver yet another slew of memorable thrills, including these five highly anticipated features.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.