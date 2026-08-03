Film reviews: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and ‘I Want Your Sex’

Peter Parker confronts deep loneliness and fresh foes and a young square learns to love hooking up

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Wilde tests Hoffman’s spine.
Wilde tests Hoffman’s spine
(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures/Everett)

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ 

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