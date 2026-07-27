The 9 best political thrillers of all time

From Watergate to the Iranian Revolution, these films combine drama, action and political machinations to great effect

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Gene Hackman in &#039;The Conversation&#039; (1974)
‘The Conversation’ was way ahead of the surveillance-culture curve
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Politics is the art of human beings solving problems without killing each other. Sometimes those efforts fail, never more memorably than in these classic political thrillers. They run the gamut from true storytelling about presidential corruption and the rescue of American diplomats in Iran to entirely fictional yet still believable stories about predatory drug companies and communist surveillance operations.

‘Foreign Correspondent’ (1940)

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