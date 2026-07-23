The 8 best historical fiction TV shows of all time
From marauding Vikings to the Japanese colonization of Korea, the past is a compelling setting for the best dramas
Interest in majoring in history may have declined over the course of the 21st century, but the field remains a powerful engine for streaming television content. Audiences are still flocking to true stories as well as fictional narratives set in an authentic past. Even in a landscape full of painstakingly rendered period dramas, these eight superb series stand out from the historical crowd.
‘Roots’ (1977)
“Roots” is the story of Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton), seized from what is now The Gambia by slave trader Captain Davies (Edward Asner) in 1767 and then sold to the family of John Reynolds (Lorne Greene) in colonial Maryland. The story spans generations, with the narrative following Kunta’s daughter, Kizzy (Leslie Uggams), and grandson, Chicken George (Ben Vereen), who finally tastes freedom after the Civil War.
Unsparing in its depiction of slavery’s bottomless brutality and shocking cruelty, the series, which debuted just six months after the U.S. bicentennial celebrations, became a ratings sensation. A series whose “very existence seems remarkable” given the “overall whiteness of popular culture at that time,” it is the “most important scripted program in broadcast network history,” said Matt Zoller Seitz at Vulture. (Prime Video)
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‘Pride and Prejudice’ (1995)
One of the most frequently adapted works of literature, Jane Austen’s 1813 novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” shines as never before or since in director Simon Langton’s celebrated, six-part limited series, which made Colin Firth a star. Firth plays Mr. Darcy, a wealthy aristocrat who first repels and then falls for Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), one of the struggling Mrs. Bennet’s five daughters and a razor-sharp wit.
Ehle and Firth have spectacular chemistry, and the runway of a limited series allows the creators space to fully explore the depth of Austen’s narrative. The BBC’s masterpiece is a “rare instance in which the screen adaptation of a novel serves as an equally worthy companion piece to the written source material,” said Tanya Pai at Vox. (Peacock)
‘Downton Abbey’ (2010-2015)
While it lends itself to easy parody, creator Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey” is an ongoing global sensation, including three feature-length movies — all for good reason. Set on a crumbling English estate, the narrative begins before the First World War, as a family of aristocrats headed by Robert (Hugh Bonneville) and Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern) and their three daughters navigate the social, political and economic changes sweeping the country.
The truest stroke of genius, though, was dividing the narrative between these often-clueless elites and the cooks, servants and other employees of the estate, whose dramas are rendered with convincing detail and given voice by a superb ensemble over the course of six seasons. The series succeeds with “addictively gossipy tales of relationships and rivalries” as well as “longer arcs of social change and historical unravelling,” said Adam Sweeting at The Arts Desk. (Peacock)