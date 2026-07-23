The 8 best historical fiction TV shows of all time

From marauding Vikings to the Japanese colonization of Korea, the past is a compelling setting for the best dramas

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Based on Alex Haley&#039;s best-selling novel, &quot;Roots&quot; followed 100 tumultuous years and several generations of the author&#039;s African ancestors
LeVar Burton, as Kunta Kinte, was the anchor of ‘Roots’ monstrous success
(Image credit: ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images)
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Interest in majoring in history may have declined over the course of the 21st century, but the field remains a powerful engine for streaming television content. Audiences are still flocking to true stories as well as fictional narratives set in an authentic past. Even in a landscape full of painstakingly rendered period dramas, these eight superb series stand out from the historical crowd.

‘Roots’ (1977)

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