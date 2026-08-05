TV to watch in August: the return of ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Adults’ is just the exciting beginning
A beloved soccer dramedy, a YA melodrama and a multiverse mystery box headline August’s small screen offerings
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A beloved soccer dramedy, a YA melodrama and a multiverse mystery box headline August’s small screen offerings