TV to watch in August: the return of ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Adults’ is just the exciting beginning

A beloved soccer dramedy, a YA melodrama and a multiverse mystery box headline August’s small screen offerings

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Jason Sudeikis stars in &#039;Ted Lasso&#039; on Apple TV
Lasso is back!
(Image credit: Universal Television / Apple TV / Alamy)
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