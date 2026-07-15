Has Little House on the Prairie gone ‘woke’?

Netflix’s reboot has been caught up in the culture war

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Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald in Little House on the Prairie
Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald lead the cast
(Image credit: Landmark Media / Netflix / Alamy)

Netflix’s announcement last year it had green-lit a new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s classic book series immediately ruffled feathers. Podcaster Megyn Kelly issued a stark warning for the streaming giant on X: “If you woke-ify ‘Little House on the Prairie’ I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project”.

Now, that adaptation has arrived and, unsurprisingly, not everyone likes it.

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