Burnham’s schools overhaul: a Neet solution?

PM unveils new focus on technical education and loyal employment, but concerns about its fairness abound

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Andy Burnham
Burnham is on a mission to reduce the number of young people not in education, employment or training
(Image credit: Temilade Adelaja / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap,” wrote Andy Burnham in The Times. The prime minister’s new government has unveiled “fundamental changes” to England’s curriculum and education system.

From the age of 14, pupils will be able to combine technical subjects like manufacturing and AI with core subjects like maths and English. They will also be able to get experience with local employers, to give them a clearer pathway into work. “For too long, we’ve built a school system around the idea that there’s only one route to success: university, a degree, a desk,” wrote Burnham. But in “the age of AI”, practical and technical skills have “become more valuable than ever”.

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