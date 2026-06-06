The Neets crisis: the structural problems risking a ‘lost generation’

‘Mammoth’ 232-page report headed by Alan Milburn provides ‘an excoriating overview’ of the failing system

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Keir Starmer meets young workers at a training facility
The Prime Minister, pictured meeting apprentices after the report was delivered
(Image credit: Simon Jones / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Young people in Britain today risk becoming a “lost generation” owing to job opportunities shrinking, “not growing”, a landmark report warned last week.

Compiled by the former Labour minister Alan Milburn, the report said that almost a million 16- to 24-year-olds (equivalent to one in eight young people) are now “Neets” – not in education, employment or training.

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