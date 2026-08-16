What the easyJet takeover means for budget travel

The Apollo takeover also has implications for the London market

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EasyJet plane on the runway
Apollo’s offer is an 81% premium on the airline’s share price prior to takeover speculation
(Image credit: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

When the young Greek-Cypriot entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou launched easyJet in 1995, in a bid “to democratise travel”, the no-frills airline operated just two routes, said Angharad Carrick on This is Money.

Since then, it has grown into the UK’s largest airline by passenger numbers – becoming synonymous with cheap holidays across Europe and setting the pace for change in the industry.

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