Elon Musk: the making of a trillionaire

The SpaceX founder has defied sceptics to post the largest flotation in history

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SpaceX staff celebrate public listing
Elon Musk listed SpaceX on the Nasdaq at an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Back in 2001, his plan to start a rocket company seemed so misguided, his friends urged him to abandon it.

Last Friday, Elon Musk listed SpaceX on the Nasdaq at an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion. The largest flotation in history, it blasted Musk into the stratosphere as the world’s first trillionaire.

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