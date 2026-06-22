Will Elon Musk’s ‘trillion-dollar payday’ lead to a wealth tax?

The SpaceX IPO backlash could be an issue in the midterms

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of Elon Musk wearing a falconer&#039;s glove and holding up a dollar bill to a descending bald eagle
Elon Musk’s wealth is ‘tied up’ in shares of SpaceX and Tesla
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Elon Musk is now the world’s first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX’s record-breaking debut on the stock market. That milestone has produced a backlash with some Democratic officials reviving talk of a wealth tax.

The SpaceX initial public offering “thrust the richest man in the universe into an unexplored frontier of wealth,” said Wired. (Much of that fortune is “tied up in shares” in SpaceX and Tesla.) It also sparked a “tax-the-rich push” from Democrats, said Bloomberg. Musk’s vast holdings are a “sign the system is rigged,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said in an email to supporters, per the outlet. A “typical” American family would “have to work more than 11 MILLION years to make Elon Musk’s level of wealth,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on X.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 