Fauci refuses to answer Senate Covid questions

Fauci repeatedly invoked his right to silence under the Fifth Amendment

Jessica Hullinger&#039;s avatar
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Former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci
Former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci
(Image credit: Maxine Wallace / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

What happened

Former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Wednesday refused to answer questions during a three-hour Senate hearing on the government response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who subpoenaed the scientist to appear, threatened to call a vote on a resolution declaring Fauci in contempt of Congress.

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