Court denies Trump bid to claw back $5M verdict

Trump paid writer E. Jean Carroll the $5 million payment last month

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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E. Jean Carroll attends Equality Now’s Make Equality Reality Gala
E. Jean Carroll attends Equality Now’s Make Equality Reality Gala
(Image credit: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

What happened

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s second request to throw out a jury’s $5 million civil judgment that he assaulted and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump paid Carroll the $5 million plus interest last month, a “few days after the court initially turned away” his appeal, The New York Times said. The court on Monday “formally declined” his “long-shot request to the justices that they reconsider.” There was no stated reasoning and no noted dissents.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  