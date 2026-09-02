USPS whistleblower warns of Trump-ordered ballot tool

The tool was created in three months to comply with Trump’s executive order

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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People attend a &quot;Defend the Vote&quot; rally near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
People attend a "Defend the Vote" rally near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. Postal Service is poised to roll out a “secretive, rushed” and error-riddled online portal for states that could “derail” mail-in voting in the midterm elections, according to a whistleblower complaint released Tuesday by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). The tool was created in three months, sometimes in defiance of court orders, to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to limit mail voting before the midterms, a USPS official said in the complaint. The “slapdash” development effort and a “zero percent failure” verification requirement mean “potentially millions of American voters may not receive their mail-in ballot this election cycle in a timely manner, or at all.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  