Supreme Court blocks GOP’s Missouri gerrymander again

The rulings “marked a defining moment in a pitched legal battle that has lasted nearly a year”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Activists and concerned voters descended on the Missouri Capitol to protest the current plan on redistricting maps ahead of the midterm elections.
Activists and concerned voters descended on the Missouri Capitol to protest the current plan on redistricting maps
(Image credit: Michael Thomas / Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Missouri Republicans from using a 2025 congressional map designed to net the GOP one House seat. Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier this week rejected a request from state officials to overrule a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that the 2025 map was void until approved by voters, and Thursday, the full court paused a subsequent order from U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark requiring Missouri to use only that new gerrymander.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  