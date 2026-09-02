The 8 biggest issues that will determine the midterms

Everything from gas prices to international relations will be on the ballot in November

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of ICE officers, aircraft on a carrier, Donald Trump, a voting site, data center sign and fuel pump
How voters land on issues like data centers and the war with Iran will determine who controls Congress next year
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Democrats are broadcasting cautious optimism as they head into the final stretch ahead of the 2026 midterms. As the party out of power, they are traditionally favored to make major gains when polls close in November. Republicans are meanwhile scrambling to defend their congressional majorities in the face of historic headwinds and flagging popularity.

While each of the hundreds of midterm races is a unique contest shaped by the variety of candidates and communities therein, there are certain issues that have emerged as electoral inflection points. Rising costs of living, increasingly heavy-handed immigration actions and a raging debate over transgender inclusion are just some of the factors that will likely determine who controls Congress — and to what end — come January.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  