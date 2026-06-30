Could a schism over Israel scuttle Democrats’ midterm momentum?

A new crop of candidates is rattling Democratic leadership with their willingness to criticize what was once a pillar of party unity

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez
Democrats like Brad Lander and Claire Valdez are likely headed to Congress in the fall as part of a new class of increasingly Israel-skeptical lawmakers
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Strong showings from the Democrats’ left flank in recent elections have spooked some in the party’s leadership. Criticism of Israel, once deemed outside the bounds of mainstream political discourse, has become an increasingly common feature of progressive campaigns. Victories in New York City by candidates who “ran hard against the war in Gaza” are now “turbocharging” Democrats’ “yearslong shift away from Israel,” said Politico. While progressives begin flexing their newfound electoral muscles, party centrists are growing anxious. These growing pains for the party, combined with an appetite for sharper Israel criticism, could reflect a national electoral risk in November.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  