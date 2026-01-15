How realistic is the Democratic plan to retake the Senate this year?

After a year spent largely relegated to the congressional sidelines, Democrats have begun approaching 2026 with something approximating optimism. The unpopularity of the Trump administration’s major policy initiatives, shaky economic forecasts and historical tailwinds that typically boost off-year elections for the minority party have given some Democrats a sliver of hope that the Senate might be within striking distance. Ahead of the November midterms, are some in the party plotting behind rose-tinted electoral glasses, or is there a real chance at the majority?

While party leaders see a “path to winning the majority,” the route is “one with very little wiggle room,” said The Associated Press. While a Democratic congressional majority “looked all but impossible at the start of last year,” the party’s prospects have ”somewhat improved as 2026 begins.” Democrats have a ”clear and strong path to winning back the Senate,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to Politico. “A year ago, no one thought that.” But while Democrats have been “boosted by a string of off-year victories,” Schumer’s optimism belies the party’s “own contentious and expensive primary season ahead.”

For Democrats, the path to the majority runs “primarily through four battleground states: North Carolina, Maine, Ohio and Alaska,” where the party believes it has the “best odds” of flipping seats, said The Wall Street Journal. To that end, Schumer is "celebrating a class of star Senate recruits" to run in those races. He has also used the “threat of two more Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices” to “bait top Democrats” into running this year, said Axios.

Schumer’s “key recruiting victories” for his Senate bid include former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, outgoing Maine Gov. Janet Mills, former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, and former Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola. At the same time, Democrats must “protect” Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and block Republicans from an open seat in Michigan, where the “primary has turned ugly,” said Axios.

Ultimately, Schumer’s public position is a “rosy one,” said Semafor — “Part of his job” includes selling colleagues on a “vision of taking the chamber.” There remain “tons of obstacles” Democrats will need to “navigate around” to have “any hope of actually flipping a chamber that’s now a 53-seat GOP majority.” Previous “bold predictions of Democratic victories” by Schumer have “not always panned out,” said The New York Times, including in 2024, when Democrats lost the Senate.

Democrats “still have a difficult path to the majority,” said Roll Call. That the party is in a position where it “may need to rely on Alaska” is “evidence” of how “tough” a road to 51 seats Schumer has before him.

What next?

Before Democrats can “test their general-election appeal,” they must first endure “some primaries that highlight lingering divisions within the party,” said the AP. “Crowded or contentious primaries” are playing out in Maine, Minnesota, Texas, and Iowa, “forcing” the party to “devote resources even in states not central to their path to a majority.” In addition to primary headaches, Democrats must also contend with President Donald Trump’s super PAC, “flush with $300 million,” a “huge and unusual sum to be amassed by a second-term president,” said the Times.

A “key question” for Democrats this year — “really, the key question” — is whether the party can “win in hostile states anymore,” said The Center for Politics. Even if Democrats successfully defend all their seats, flip North Carolina’s open seat, and oust perennial target Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the two remaining seats needed to reach 51 would need to come from states that “all currently have Republican senators and voted for Trump by double-digit margins in 2024.”

Democrats “don’t have a preference, old versus young, more progressive versus a little less progressive,” when it comes to running different types of candidates in different races, Schumer said to Politico. “It’s who can do best in their state. There’s a lot of factors that go into that.”