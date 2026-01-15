How realistic is the Democratic plan to retake the Senate this year?

Schumer is growing bullish on his party’s odds in November — is it typical partisan optimism, or something more?

Illustration of Chuck Schumer with the Capitol dome reflected in his glasses
Confidence among Democratic leadership is growing that 2026 will be a big year for the party
After a year spent largely relegated to the congressional sidelines, Democrats have begun approaching 2026 with something approximating optimism. The unpopularity of the Trump administration’s major policy initiatives, shaky economic forecasts and historical tailwinds that typically boost off-year elections for the minority party have given some Democrats a sliver of hope that the Senate might be within striking distance. Ahead of the November midterms, are some in the party plotting behind rose-tinted electoral glasses, or is there a real chance at the majority?

What did the commentators say?

For Democrats, the path to the majority runs “primarily through four battleground states: North Carolina, Maine, Ohio and Alaska,” where the party believes it has the “best odds” of flipping seats, said The Wall Street Journal. To that end, Schumer is "celebrating a class of star Senate recruits" to run in those races. He has also used the “threat of two more Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices” to “bait top Democrats” into running this year, said Axios.

Schumer’s “key recruiting victories” for his Senate bid include former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, outgoing Maine Gov. Janet Mills, former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, and former Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola. At the same time, Democrats must “protect” Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and block Republicans from an open seat in Michigan, where the “primary has turned ugly,” said Axios.

Ultimately, Schumer’s public position is a “rosy one,” said Semafor — “Part of his job” includes selling colleagues on a “vision of taking the chamber.” There remain “tons of obstacles” Democrats will need to “navigate around” to have “any hope of actually flipping a chamber that’s now a 53-seat GOP majority.” Previous “bold predictions of Democratic victories” by Schumer have “not always panned out,” said The New York Times, including in 2024, when Democrats lost the Senate.

Democrats “still have a difficult path to the majority,” said Roll Call. That the party is in a position where it “may need to rely on Alaska” is “evidence” of how “tough” a road to 51 seats Schumer has before him.

What next?

Before Democrats can “test their general-election appeal,” they must first endure “some primaries that highlight lingering divisions within the party,” said the AP. “Crowded or contentious primaries” are playing out in Maine, Minnesota, Texas, and Iowa, “forcing” the party to “devote resources even in states not central to their path to a majority.” In addition to primary headaches, Democrats must also contend with President Donald Trump’s super PAC, “flush with $300 million,” a “huge and unusual sum to be amassed by a second-term president,” said the Times.

A “key question” for Democrats this year — “really, the key question” — is whether the party can “win in hostile states anymore,” said The Center for Politics. Even if Democrats successfully defend all their seats, flip North Carolina’s open seat, and oust perennial target Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the two remaining seats needed to reach 51 would need to come from states that “all currently have Republican senators and voted for Trump by double-digit margins in 2024.”

Democrats “don’t have a preference, old versus young, more progressive versus a little less progressive,” when it comes to running different types of candidates in different races, Schumer said to Politico. “It’s who can do best in their state. There’s a lot of factors that go into that.”

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

