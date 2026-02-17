‘The forces he united still shape the Democratic Party’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
‘Jesse Jackson envisioned a more inclusive politics — and made it happen’
Donna Brazile at The Washington Post
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson “profoundly changed American politics,” and his “life story is a triumph over adversity,” says Donna Brazile. Jackson “advanced a broadly progressive agenda” and “embraced the then-relatively new idea that diversity was a strength, not a weakness.” He “liked to talk about the nation as a quilt patched together by intent and accident,” and “made us see what could be, which helped so much of it come to be, and we are all the better for it.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Putin doesn’t want peace. He wants more time.’
Bloomberg editorial board
It “should be obvious by now that Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing for time,” says the Bloomberg editorial board. Putin’s “negotiators are dragging out peace talks, making enough conciliatory noises to fend off renewed U.S. pressure while Russian missiles and drones pound Ukraine.” Additional “pressure on Putin would have an impact,” and the U.S. and Europe “need to focus on further strangling Russia’s income from oil exports.” Nations have “agreed that wars should have limits.”
‘American Ninja Warriors on ice’
Chris Schleicher at Slate
Pairs is the “best discipline in figure skating,” says Chris Schleicher. Pairs skaters are the “American Ninja Warriors of figure skating, doing X Games–level stunts with the gentility and grace of the Bolshoi Ballet.” Whether “you’re looking for beauty or you enjoy the NASCAR thrill of impending disaster, pairs has something for everyone.” It comes down to “who can sell us on their connection while forgetting for four minutes that every element they’re performing is absolutely insane.”
‘The Mediterranean does not have to be a graveyard. Preventable failures are turning it into one.’
Amy Pope at Le Monde
The Mediterranean has “claimed lives that should never have been lost,” says Amy Pope. These deaths are the “predictable outcome of policy failure, criminal exploitation and a global conversation on migration that has become dangerously distorted – and they are largely preventable.” Migrant smuggling networks are at the “heart of this crisis — sophisticated criminal enterprises that profit from despair.” This is “more than reckless indifference; it is an appalling disregard for human life.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The year’s ‘it’ vegetable is a versatile, economical wonder
the week recommends How to think about thinking about cabbage
-
Moltbook: The AI-only social network
Feature Bots interact on Moltbook like humans use Reddit
-
Judge orders Washington slavery exhibit restored
Speed Read The Trump administration took down displays about slavery at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia
-
How are Democrats turning DOJ lemons into partisan lemonade?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION As the Trump administration continues to try — and fail — at indicting its political enemies, Democratic lawmakers have begun seizing the moment for themselves
-
‘Those rights don’t exist to protect criminals’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘This is something that happens all too often’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The mark’s significance is psychological, if that’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How are Democrats trying to reform ICE?
Today’s Big Question Democratic leadership has put forth several demands for the agency
-
Democrats push for ICE accountability
Feature U.S. citizens shot and violently detained by immigration agents testify at Capitol Hill hearing
-
‘Bad Bunny’s music feels inclusive and exclusive at the same time’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day