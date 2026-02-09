Japan’s Takaichi cements power with snap election win

What happened

Japan’s conservative governing bloc claimed a historic victory Sunday in an early general election called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi less than four months into her premiership.

Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party now has a higher proportion of representatives in Japan’s lower house “than any other party in postwar Japan,” after winning 316 of the 465 seats, said The Japan Times. Its coalition partner won another 36.

Who said what

The result marks a sharp turnaround for the LDP, which lost control of parliament in 2024 amid scandals and economic discontent. Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, had promised to resign if she fell short.



President Donald Trump joined world leaders in congratulating her on her win. “I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda,” Trump wrote on social media.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Her victory gives Takaichi “broad latitude to pursue her agenda,” which includes “boosting defense spending,” said CNBC. That’s “good news for America,” said The Washington Post in an op ed. Japan should now be able to “shoulder more of the security burden for countering” the threat posed by China. Takaichi Sunday touted the “limitless” potential of the U.S.-Japan alliance as she confirmed plans to visit Washington, D.C., next month.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors