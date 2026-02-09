Japan’s Takaichi cements power with snap election win
President Donald Trump congratulated the conservative prime minister
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
Japan’s conservative governing bloc claimed a historic victory Sunday in an early general election called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi less than four months into her premiership.
Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party now has a higher proportion of representatives in Japan’s lower house “than any other party in postwar Japan,” after winning 316 of the 465 seats, said The Japan Times. Its coalition partner won another 36.
Who said what
The result marks a sharp turnaround for the LDP, which lost control of parliament in 2024 amid scandals and economic discontent. Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, had promised to resign if she fell short.
President Donald Trump joined world leaders in congratulating her on her win. “I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda,” Trump wrote on social media.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Her victory gives Takaichi “broad latitude to pursue her agenda,” which includes “boosting defense spending,” said CNBC. That’s “good news for America,” said The Washington Post in an op ed. Japan should now be able to “shoulder more of the security burden for countering” the threat posed by China. Takaichi Sunday touted the “limitless” potential of the U.S.-Japan alliance as she confirmed plans to visit Washington, D.C., next month.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.
-
Seahawks trounce Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Speed Read The Seattle Seahawks won their second Super Bowl against the New England Patriots
-
Political cartoons for February 9
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include 100% of the 1%, vanishing jobs, and Trump in the Twilight Zone
-
Who is Starmer without McSweeney?
Today’s Big Question Now he has lost his ‘punch bag’ for Labour’s recent failings, the prime minister is in ‘full-blown survival mode’
-
Trump sues IRS for $10B over tax record leaks
Speed Read The president is claiming ‘reputational and financial harm’ from leaks of his tax information between 2018 and 2020
-
Trump, Senate Democrats reach DHS funding deal
Speed Read The deal will fund most of the government through September and the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks
-
Fed holds rates steady, bucking Trump pressure
Speed Read The Federal Reserve voted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged
-
Judge slams ICE violations amid growing backlash
Speed Read ‘ICE is not a law unto itself,’ said a federal judge after the agency violated at least 96 court orders
-
Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked with unknown liquid
Speed Read This ‘small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work’
-
Democrats pledge Noem impeachment if not fired
Speed Read Trump is publicly defending the Homeland Security secretary
-
How realistic is the Democratic plan to retake the Senate this year?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Schumer is growing bullish on his party’s odds in November — is it typical partisan optimism, or something more?
-
Hegseth moves to demote Sen. Kelly over video
speed read Retired Navy fighter pilot Mark Kelly appeared in a video reminding military service members that they can ‘refuse illegal orders’