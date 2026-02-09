Japan’s Takaichi cements power with snap election win

President Donald Trump congratulated the conservative prime minister

Jessica Hullinger's avatar
By
published
Sanae Takaichi, Japan&#039;s prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), at the party&#039;s headquarters in Tokyo
Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), at the party's headquarters in Tokyo
(Image credit: Toru Hanai / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Japan’s conservative governing bloc claimed a historic victory Sunday in an early general election called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi less than four months into her premiership.

Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party now has a higher proportion of representatives in Japan’s lower house “than any other party in postwar Japan,” after winning 316 of the 465 seats, said The Japan Times. Its coalition partner won another 36.

Who said what

The result marks a sharp turnaround for the LDP, which lost control of parliament in 2024 amid scandals and economic discontent. Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, had promised to resign if she fell short.

President Donald Trump joined world leaders in congratulating her on her win. “I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda,” Trump wrote on social media.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Her victory gives Takaichi “broad latitude to pursue her agenda,” which includes “boosting defense spending,” said CNBC. That’s “good news for America,” said The Washington Post in an op ed. Japan should now be able to “shoulder more of the security burden for countering” the threat posed by China. Takaichi Sunday touted the “limitless” potential of the U.S.-Japan alliance as she confirmed plans to visit Washington, D.C., next month.

Explore More
Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸