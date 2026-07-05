‘Wild-eyed radicals’: the Democrats veer left

A voter base fed up of the ‘cautious, compromising establishment’ has embraced socialist candidates endorsed by Zohran Mamdani

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Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani and Darializa Avila Chevalier during a &quot;Get Out The Vote&quot; rally in Brooklyn
State Representative Claire Valdez. former New York City comptroller Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier at a rally in Brooklyn last month
(Image credit: Adam Gray / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

So much for post-election talk of the Democrats moving towards the centre, said National Review. The party is now careering in the opposite direction. In the last year, both New York City and Seattle have elected mayors that are affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA); Washington DC is on course to join them.

And in three New York congressional primaries last week, the socialist candidates backed by New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, all trounced establishment Democrats. Even by DSA standards, these are “wild-eyed radicals”. The most extreme is Darializa Avila Chevalier. Her greatest hits include demanding “No more police at all – ever”; claiming that a world without borders or prisons is “possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward”; and insisting that “Israel doesn’t exist!”.

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