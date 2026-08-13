Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down

Leavitt returned to the job last month from maternity leave

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 11, 2025
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a daily press briefing
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

What happened

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt “will be departing her role at the end of the month,” President Donald Trump said on social media Wednesday. Leavitt said on X she “made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House” after returning from maternity leave last month and realizing she couldn’t do the job and “be the best mom my two young children deserve.” Trump said it was a “decision I totally understand and respect.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  