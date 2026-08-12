Judge blocks Trump’s USPS mail-in voting limits

Trump “has no authority to regulate elections,” the judge ruled

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump holds up signed executive order that purports to limit mail-in voting via the U.S. Postal Service
President Donald Trump holds up signed executive order that purports to limit mail-in voting via the U.S. Postal Service
(Image credit: Aaron Schwartz / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday issued a second preliminary injunction, this one nationwide, barring the U.S. Postal Service from carrying out President Donald Trump’s executive order to limit mail-in voting before the November midterms. The president “has no authority to regulate elections,” U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled, and protecting voters from “chaos” and confusion “heavily outweighs the executive’s attempt to unconstitutionally insert itself into the domain of election regulation.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  