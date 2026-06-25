Courts deal Trump new setbacks in voting takeover

An appeals court ruled that Michigan was not required to turn over voter roll information

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Demonstrators hold rallies around the country against gerrymandering,
Demonstrators hold rallies around the country against gerrymandering
(Image credit: John Whitney / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that Michigan was not obligated to turn over confidential voter information to the Trump administration, siding with lower court judges in Michigan and eight other states where similar requests were blocked. In Boston, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper also permanently barred President Donald Trump from implementing most of an executive order seeking to overhaul how states run elections. The Constitution “does not grant the president any specific powers over elections,” she wrote in her ruling.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  