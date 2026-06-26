Supreme Court hands Trump 2 wins on immigration

Both decisions were authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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TPS advocates demonstrate outside Supreme Court before justices strike down protections for Haitians and Syrians
TPS advocates demonstrate outside Supreme Court before justices strike down protections for Haitians and Syrians
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

What happened

The Supreme Court, in a pair of 6-3 decisions written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump has judicially unreviewable power to end temporary humanitarian protections for more than a million legal immigrants and can bar migrants from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico to request asylum. “Taken together,” the “two rulings expand Trump’s authority to implement his crackdown on immigration,” The Wall Street Journal said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  