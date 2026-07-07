Supreme Court hands Trump key immigration wins

Ruling opens the door for mass deportations

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People attend a rally in support of Haitians with Temporary Protected Status
Protesting the TPS ruling
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

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