Trump's TPS takedown

The president plans to deport a million immigrants with protected status. What effects will that have?

A protest to restore TPS
Many of the Venezuelans who fled the authoritarian leftist regime have openly criticized strongman Nicolás Maduro, and returning 'would be almost suicidal'
Who has this status?

Temporary Protected Status is a program that protects from deportation immigrants whose home countries are unsafe because of war, disease, or environmental disaster. Congress created it in 1990 to cover a gap in the asylum system. At the time, the legal definition of “refugee” was extremely narrow, which meant that people fleeing the conflicts in Central America didn’t qualify. Now, roughly 1.2 million immigrants from 16 countries—from Sudan to Afghanistan to Ukraine—are in the U.S. under TPS, the vast majority of them from the collapsing nations of Haiti and Venezuela. These people are allowed to work (and pay taxes) while they stay, and many are well established in their communities. Although protected status is only temporary—allotted for six to 18 months at a time—it can be continuously renewed if home-country conditions warrant. The average TPS immigrant has resided in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

