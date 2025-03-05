Deportation of Ohio's Haitians could cause economic turmoil
Temporary protected status is set to expire for 500,000 Haitians in August
There are thousands of Haitian migrants living in Ohio, and many are worried that they could be deported as a result of the Trump administration. The White House is set to end Temporary Protected Status for 500,000 Haitian migrants in August. This comes as these migrants are still dealing with the fallout of a baseless claim about Haitians eating pets made by President Donald Trump himself in 2024.
The program allows migrants to shelter in America "due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent the country's nationals from returning safely," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. But revoking protections for these Haitian migrants could have a significant effect on the economy of Ohio, where thousands of these migrants live.
What is life like for these Haitian migrants?
There has been an influx of Haitians to Ohio due to the state's large manufacturing presence. Springfield, Ohio, even has a dedicated webpage for questions about the city's migrant community. The migrants "work in warehouses, manufacturing and the service industry. Some migrants are working in professional jobs as well," said the city.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
But with half a million Haitians set to lose their protections this summer, Ohio has seen renewed stress over what could happen if large swaths of the state's migrant community were deported. The state and the city of Springfield in particular are also still dealing with the backlash of Trump's words during last year's presidential debate, when he "falsely accused Haitians in Springfield of eating their neighbor's cats and dogs," said The Associated Press. The "false rumors exacerbated fears about division and anti-immigrant sentiment in the mostly white, blue-collar city of about 59,000" and led to bomb threats against schools and government facilities.
What happens if these Haitians are deported?
The deportations "could be catastrophic" for the Haitian migrants and the "businesses that depend on them," said The Guardian. Many cities in Ohio have been financially boosted by these migrants; in Springfield, Haitians "have contributed to the city's housing and financial revival," while "about 1,000 Haitians are believed to live in the Findlay area, a city 30 miles north-east of Lima, where one automotive company reportedly relies on immigrants for half its workforce."
In Springfield, there could be "drastic changes to the city, especially in the business community, car industry and with housing," said The Columbus Dispatch. Both Haitian and non-Haitian residents are "bracing for a shift" in the city's economy if mass deportations occur.
Haitians were drawn to Ohio by the "potential for good-paying jobs in a place that had more jobs than workers who were able to do them," said The 19th. It seems to be making a large difference: Between "February 2020 and March 2024, Springfield tied Cincinnati for the second-highest employment growth rate in Ohio," only behind the state's capital city, Columbus. Many in the city have expressed fears that this economic prosperity could end.
People "are making money from renting to them, providing services, employing them," Carla Thompson, a Springfield city council representative, said to The Guardian. That is "going to go away and those were jobs that our plants and factories needed filled. If we go back to the same population that we had, how do those jobs get filled in the future?"
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
'This new reality contradicts one of the chief aims of America's patent system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 5, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - State of the Union, tariff weather, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Has Starmer put Britain back on the world stage?
Talking Point UK takes leading role in Europe on Ukraine and Starmer praised as credible 'bridge' with the US under Trump
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why is Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plan putting some economists on edge?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to see added to a federal stockpile as experts and lawmakers alike warn that the whole project could be a total flop
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after public spat
Speed Read Trump and J.D. Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy for what they saw as insufficient gratitude
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's Mexico and Canada tariffs begin, roiling markets
Speed Read Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed that the tariffs would take effect, sparking a likely trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
National parks: Feeling the pain of staff cuts
Feature The Trump administration has fired around 1,000 National Park Service employees
By The Week US Published
-
CPAC: Scenes from a MAGA zoo
Feature Standing ovations, chainsaws, and salutes
By The Week US Published
-
Defense: Why is Trump purging the Pentagon?
Feature Trump fires a half-dozen top military leaders
By The Week US Published
-
After attacking the FAA, the Trump administration wants to boost air traffic control hiring
In the Spotlight Recruit pay is being increased to $23 an hour in an effort to attract new controllers
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's foreign policy: a gift to China?
Talking Point Trump's projection of raw, unfocused power is fuelling the sense that his America is to be feared, even by its allies
By The Week UK Published