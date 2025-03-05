Deportation of Ohio's Haitians could cause economic turmoil

Temporary protected status is set to expire for 500,000 Haitians in August

Haitian American Philomene Philostin stocks the shelves of her store in Springfield, Ohio.
(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
There are thousands of Haitian migrants living in Ohio, and many are worried that they could be deported as a result of the Trump administration. The White House is set to end Temporary Protected Status for 500,000 Haitian migrants in August. This comes as these migrants are still dealing with the fallout of a baseless claim about Haitians eating pets made by President Donald Trump himself in 2024.

The program allows migrants to shelter in America "due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent the country's nationals from returning safely," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. But revoking protections for these Haitian migrants could have a significant effect on the economy of Ohio, where thousands of these migrants live.



