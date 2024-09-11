Harris baits, debates Trump in feisty Philly face-off

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris quickly grew combative

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris face off in presidential debate
The night ended with a long-awaited endorsement from pop megastar Taylor Swift, who is voting for Kamala Harris.
What happened

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris squared off last night for their first, maybe only, debate before November's presidential election. The 90-minute debate began with Harris walking up to shake Trump's hand but quickly grew combative, with the vice president frequently putting Trump on the defensive. Minutes after the debate ended, pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Harris, saying she had watched and "done my research," and Harris is a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who would lead "by calm and not chaos."



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

