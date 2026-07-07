Is birthright citizenship ruling the GOP’s new Roe v. Wade?

Supreme Court ruling might be the right’s new ‘bloody shirt’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a news conference on the US Supreme Court birthright citizenship decision outside the US Capitol, an antique birth certificate, and storks carrying babies
The right’s crusade against birthright citizenship is ‘just getting started.’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Antiabortion politics helped make the modern GOP. Activists supplied energy and votes to the conservative movement for nearly a half-century after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. That energy has dissipated a bit in recent years, but justices may have handed the right a new rallying cause: Birthright citizenship.

‘A new bloody shirt’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 