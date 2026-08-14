Kennedy Center votes to restore Trump’s name

A May court ruling ordered the center to remove the president’s name from the building

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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People stand in front of a tarp covering signage on the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
People stand in front of a tarp covering signage on the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump’s handpicked Kennedy Center board voted Thursday to add his name back to the building’s facade and follow through with his plan to close most of the center for two years of renovations. This apparent “attempt to find a creative workaround” to the federal law governing the Kennedy Center also “aggressively” tests U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper’s May ruling that blocked the center’s closure and ordered Trump’s name removed, The New York Times said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  