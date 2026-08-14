DHS spied on ICE protest groups in Minnesota surge

New filings document “an array of invasive tactics” used by the government to surveil groups

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Demonstrators gather at the street where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed
Demonstrators gather at the street where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed
(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

The Department of Homeland Security secretly surveilled and infiltrated labor unions and progressive groups during ICE’s surge in Minnesota, beginning four days after an immigration agent killed protester Alex Pretti in January, according to newly released government documents filed Thursday. The filing, from a defense attorney for one of 15 indicted protesters, documents “an array of invasive tactics” used to gather information on “many groups and individuals who were never accused of crimes,” The New York Times said, evidently “crossing the line that has traditionally stood between investigating criminal activity and political dissent.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  