The rise of anti-LGBTQ+ laws across Africa

Experts say harsher legislation is driven by political scapegoating and anti-Western backlash, and fuelled by US conservative groups

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Protesters hold a placard reading &quot;No to homosexuality, call to order&quot; during a demonstration calling for the criminalization of homosexuality in Senegal,
Senegal has criminalised same-sex sex since 1966, but hostility towards LGBTQ+ people has ‘intensified’, leading to new law in March
(Image credit: Seyllou / AFP / Getty Images)

A wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is gathering pace across Africa, driven by political opportunism and rising anti-Western sentiment, and fuelled by US far-right groups.

Last week 71 men were arrested in Senegal and charged with “unnatural acts”, said the public prosecutor’s office, under a strict new law that has doubled the maximum prison sentence for same-sex relations to 10 years. It also criminalised the “promotion” of homosexuality, including any public representation or financial support.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.