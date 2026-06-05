How has the GOP’s position on LGBTQ+ rights shifted in the Trump era?

Many Republican-led states are looking to Pride Month alternatives and more

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of GOP elephants bedazzled by Pride flags, love hearts, rainbow and Capitol dome disco ball
The White House has ‘rolled back protections for LGBTQ Americans’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

While June has become synonymous with Pride Month celebrations in much of the United States, some Republican-led states have begun rolling out initiatives to overshadow the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This is one of several ways the GOP’s stance on the matter has continued to shift, often controversially, during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.