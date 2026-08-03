Could the Iran and Ukraine wars converge?

Regional wars may merge into something bigger

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Illustration of two missiles flying past each other
The Ukraine-Iran conflicts ‘are beginning to overlap’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Russia’s war against Ukraine would seem to be an entirely separate conflict from the hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. But Ukraine last month attacked an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea, raising fears the two regional conflicts could merge and spiral into something bigger and more destabilizing to the world.

What did the commentators say?

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