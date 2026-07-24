How much help are Russia and China giving Iran in war with US?

Strikes on covert CIA bases in Middle East suggest unprecedented intelligence sharing with Tehran

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Putin Xi Jingping
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping both have something to gain from the US-Iran war
(Image credit: Sergei Savostyanov / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Iranian strikes on CIA facilities have led US intelligence officials to believe that unprecedented intelligence cooperation is taking place between Russia and Tehran while underlining the support Iran can count on from Moscow and Beijing.

The US is investigating how Iran was able to accurately target multiple covert CIA facilities in Saudi Arabia and other allied countries during its recent military campaign. Reuters cited former CIA officials who said that relatively few countries possess both the intelligence capabilities and strategic motivation to provide Tehran with such highly sensitive data.

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Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 