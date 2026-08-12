Is Burnham’s prisoner release flip-flop his first mistake in office?

PM has ‘belatedly realised that the politics of the problem are simple’

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Andy Burnham
Burnham has leaned into the idea that he is responding to ‘Britons’ outrage’
(Image credit: Toby Shepheard / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Is the honeymoon over already?

After a confident start in No. 10, Andy Burnham is facing his first real test as PM over his handling of the controversial prisoner early-release scheme.

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